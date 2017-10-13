Fundraising boost for pool

A cheque for £4,000 raised at this year’s Stonehaven Harbour Festival was handed over to the Friends of the Stonehaven Open Air Pool at their coffee morning in St Bridget’s Hall, Stonehaven recently.

Members of the Round Table, Lions Club and Rotary Club, who jointly organised the Harbour Festival, came together again to pass on the proceeds of the event, which will go a long way towards the purchase of a new pool cover.

The £4,000 includes the money generously donated by members of the public as they arrived at the Harbour Festival and by sponsors, as well as the proceeds from the Round Table’s candy floss and popcorn stall.

As always, the organisers wish to thank all the families and other visitors who thronged the quayside throughout the Harbour Festival to make it such a great day.

The Service Club members present were David Lawman from the Lions Club, Danny Edwards from the Round Table and Joe Sampson andDavid Macdonald from the Rotary Club.

Representing the Friends of the Open Air Pool were chairman Pete Hill and Treasurer Roberta Duncan.

While Aberdeenshire Council own and run Stonehaven’s Open Air Pool, the Friends of the Pool, made up of a group of volunteers, maintain, enhance and promote the facility.

