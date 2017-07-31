Glen seeking his forever home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a loving home for a special dog who had a tough start in life.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for Glen, a Border collie, for nearly 90 days. When he came into the care of the charity’s Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre he was very shy and wary.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said, “Glen didn’t get the best start in life but he has come a long way in our care and is now a very happy collie who seems to love life. He is all about the cuddles and just can’t get close enough to you.

“In Glen’s previous home he used to destroy his bed and blankets. He suffers from kennel stress so is unable to have a soft bed with stuffing as he would pull all of the stuffing out. He can’t have a plastic bed either as he chews it and hurts his mouth but if we give him only blankets he chews them all up and then has nothing to lie on!

“He recently got a really tough Tuffies dog bed as a gift which has calmed him down quite a bit and he no longer damages any blankets or beds when left alone as he’s not as stressed in his kennel.

“We know that Glen will make a fantastic companion with someone who can invest time in him.”

Anyone who can offer Glen a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.