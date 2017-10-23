Have your say in flyover design

The public have been urged to play their part in selecting the design for the long-awaited Laurencekirk flyover.

Angus North and Mearns SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon is urging constituents to attend an exhibition of options for the £24million project next week.

The campaign for a new junction covered 12 years and was led by Jill Fotheringham, who successfully petitioned the Scottish Government to commission the flyover in January, 2016.

Draft designs will go on display on Monday in Laurencekirk’s St Laurence Hall.

Mrs Gougeon said: “The fact that we are moving onto stage two of this process is very encouraging. It underlines the commitment to get this flyover built.

“I know, given how long some people have been campaigning for this new junction, that there is a frustration that it can’t be built overnight and I share that frustration – the sooner the better.”

She added: “But it has to be done properly and the public must be given a key role in choosing an option that will work best for the people who will use it on a daily basis and for those living next to the new junction.

“That is why it’s important for people to come along to this event or to scrutinise the plans online and have their say on this much-needed road upgrade.”

Work on the Laurencekirk project, which will complement the £745 million AWPR scheme, has a potential start date of 2021, due to a need for extensive design and full public consultation.

Monday’s exhibition of draft designs will be open from noon until 7pm.