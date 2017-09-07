Best feet forward for Alzheimer’s

People across Aberdeenshire are being urged to lace up their walking shoes to help raise vital funds for people with dementia by signing up to Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk series taking place this autumn.

The Aberdeen Memory Walk will take place in Hazlehead Park on Sunday, September 17 to raise money to help support 3,500 people living with dementia in Aberdeen City and the countless partners, family members and friends also affected.

The events are open to walkers of all ages and abilities, as well as being wheelchair, buggy and dog-friendly. Beginning at noon,the Aberdeen Memory Walk will feature a warm-up from Warehouse Gym, disco music, Guarana Drummers and aPiper who will entertain as everyone sets off. PJS Events and their bouncy castle, a tombola and face painting will also be there.

Andrea Watt, Alzheimer Scotland community fund-raiser, said: “We’re all very excited about our Aberdeen Memory Walk event this year and we need as many local people as possible to come along and challenge dementia, celebrate loved ones, and enjoy a fantastic day out in the beautiful Scottish outdoors.”

Dementia is the biggest health and social care challenge faced by society today. There are more than 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland and around 76 per cent of Scots know someone who has the illness or cares for someone with dementia.

Registration is £10 for adult walkers, £5 for 12-16 year olds and under 12s can walk for free. Alzheimer Scotland is asking participants to raise additional funds in sponsorship if they wish. Further information and registration is available at memorywalksscotland.org/our-walks/aberdeen-memory-walk/

Information about dementia and support is available from the charity’s on 0808 808 3000 or at www.alzscot.org