Cancer sufferer raises funds for fellow patients

A Mearns woman who is recovering from cancer treatment has raised over £2000 for ARI thanks in part to a fundraiser held in Laurencekirk.

Jackie Noble was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March 2016 and had to undergo major surgery.

Despite complications, she was back to work within seven weeks and, along with her sister, decided she would like to raise some funds for the gynaecology ward at ARI.

A coffee morning was organised in Laurencekirk by Jackie’s granny, aunt, uncle and friends, and they raised £660.20. A further coffee morning and fun day organised by Jackie’s sister and nephew in Fraserburgh raised £1495.

She said: “In December 2015 I received the results of a routine smear test which had significant changes. I did not think about it too much as I had abnormal smears in the past, but in January I had a colposcopy and biopsy. When the results came back in February they were not good and this was when I was told I had to go for an MRI scan as they were now looking for cancer.

“On March 15, 2016 I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. My operation did not go without complications and I was in hospital for six days rather than the expected two days. I was only home two days then taken back in due to complications and an infection. However, I recovered well and was back to work within seven weeks.”

Jackie felt that the fundraising was a way to give back to the ward she spent time on.

She added: “All my family rallied round and helped bake, get raffles, helped with teas and coffees and helped on the stalls, I am very grateful for the support I have received from family and friends. On February 16 my sister and I handed a cheque for £2155.20 over to Dr Gurumurthy who was my doctor and surgeon at ARI for gynae/oncologist patients funds.”.