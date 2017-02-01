Charity pushes the button on initiative

The Sandpiper Trust’s cardiac arrest campaign to save 50 local lives every year in Grampian is now live.

The charity has been instrumental in saving hundreds of lives throughout Scotland since 2001, and with the launch of its new Sandpiper Wildcat campaign, its service now extends to the north-east.

Sandpiper team members Keith Jenson, Claire Maitland, Keri Fickling, Penny Dickson and Lorna Donaldson

The Sandpiper Trust saves lives in rural Scotland by equipping trained, volunteer responders with Sandpiper bags which contain all the necessary equipment required in an emergency.

Working with the Scottish Ambulance Service, Sandpiper responders are often the first to arrive on the scene of an incident.

The Wildcat campaign launch on Tuesday, January 31 at the Royal British Legion in Inverurie, is a culmination of two years of planning involving extensive fundraising and recruitment drives.

Nearly 90 percent of Wildcat’s £850,000 target has been reached and 200 volunteer responders are now primed and ready to respond to a suspected cardiac arrest emergency in their area.

Wildcat team members carried out a CPR demonstration

During the evening 50 volunteer responders, including doctors, nurses and individuals with no previous medical backgrounds, were equipped with defibrillators, Vehicle Locator Systems and other necessary supplies.

The remaining 150 Wildcat responders have already received their kits.

In addition, all have undertaken rigorous training, provided by The Sandpiper Wildcat Training Team.

While 200 responders have already been recruited, in order to reach its goal of achieving 24 hour coverage throuhgout the 50 communities, the charity is asking more people to join its team of volunteers.

Project leader, Keri Fickling, said: “Many Wildcat volunteers have no previous medical background, just a willingness to make a difference in their own communities, so don’t let that be a barrier to signing up.

“If you’re based locally and have time to give we would love to hear from you.”

For more information about the Sandpiper Trust’s Wildcat campaign visit www.sandpipertrust.org, email info@sandpiperwildcat.co.uk or call 07856 687873.

You can also find the group on Facebook.