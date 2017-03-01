CLAN looking for volunteers in Mearns and Stoney

A leading cancer charity is issuing a fresh appeal for volunteers as it looks to extend its support in the Stonehaven and Mearns area.

CLAN Cancer Support is appealing to anyone who may be looking for a new challenge to get in touch with the charity as it looks to extend its provision of cancer support services in the area through outreach support in local communities. Volunteers are required in a number of different roles, from support volunteers to event and fundraising support and CLAN is particularly keen to hear from anyone interested in volunteering from the Laurencekirk, Portlethen and Stonehaven areas. For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org

Support volunteers help to provide emotional support, information and signposting to various support services within CLAN, with event and fundraising volunteers helping to raise awareness of CLAN’s wellbeing and support services within communities and helping our established local fundraising group, Friends of CLAN with local events.

CLAN welcomes anyone who can give anything from three hours a week, to less frequent support to get in touch.

Gemma Powell, CLAN’s Aberdeenshire Area Coordinator, believes a strong network of local volunteers is key to CLAN’s success.

She said: “CLAN is committed to providing wellbeing and support services, free of charge, in the heart of communities for anyone affected by cancer, including across the Mearns area.

“By growing our team of dedicated volunteers, we aim to further develop our services as the needs of our clients change. CLAN volunteers are provided with full training and many comment that it is one of the most rewarding experiences they have had.”

Similar outreach services are now provided in Elgin and Aberdeen City, and are proving popular with people wishing to access cancer wellbeing and support services within their communities.

If you wish to find out more about volunteering in Stonehaven and Mearns, please contact Gemma Powell on 07720 737 497.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.