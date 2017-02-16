Memorial bench at Stonehaven Railway Station for train lover Sam

A memorial bench has been erected in memory of a little boy from Stonehaven who tragically died last summer.

Five year-old Sam Dorrance bravely battled a brain tumour for 11 months, but sadly died in July 2016.

Sam Dorrance playing at Stonehaven Harbour before he fell ill.

His family have raised almost £70,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity, and have campaigned to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Now his family have had a memorial bench placed at Stonehaven Railway Station.

Sam’s mum, Tanya Turnbull, explained: “A bench has been erected at Stonehaven train station in memory of Sam, it is bright red and sits at the top of platform 1.

“Sam loved trains and we regularly sat up at the station to watch the trains go by.

The plaque on the bench

“When Sam was having treatment in Edinburgh if he was allowed out of hospital the first place he would ask to go was the train station.”

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “This is a beautiful tribute to Sam and his love of trains.

“We’re sure everyone using the station will appreciate it and many will have a seat to watch some trains passing, too.”

Sam’s uncle, Colin Dorrance, is organising a sponsored cycle this summer to commemmorate the first anniversary of his death.

The route will go from Carlisle railway station and go to Stonehaven railway station, and then back again, with a train theme throughout. To find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cycle-for-Sam