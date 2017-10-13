Popular GP leaves surgery after 21 years’ service

Dr Kerstin Box has left her job as a GP at Laurencekirk Medical Centre after 21 years of service.

She will now focus on more flexible working as an out-of hours and locum GP as well as pursuing her interest in expedition and travel medicine.

Dr Box said: “I have been extremely fortunate to work all these years with a top team of professional, committed, hard working and caring individuals from cleaners to clinicians.

“Rare indeed in 21st century NHS! The patients are lovely too!”

Although Dr Box is looking forward to more flexible working, you will still see her at the medical eentre as she will be back to cover holidays, so it’s Au Revoir, not goodbye.

Everyone at the medical centre wishes Dr Box all the very best in her future endeavours and welcomes Dr Ferdous Wahid as a GP salaried doctor who started working in the practice as of October 3.

If you have a story or photo that you would like us to feature in the Mearns Leader and Kincardineshire Observer, you can email us at news@mearnsleader.com or phone us on (01569) 785702.