High standards recognised

Aberdeenshire Council’s Sheltered Housing Support Services continues to perform to a high standard according to the Care Inspectorate’s latest report.

The service provides housing support to 1500 Sheltered Housing Tenants across Aberdeenshire. Service users have a wide range of needs, from people who are independent to some with more complex needs and mobility challenges.

Following a recent inspection, the service received grades of 5 (Very Good) for both care and support and staffing, which is the second highest grade. The service has been rated Very Good in every inspection since 2010.

During the inspection service users expressed a high degree of satisfaction with the service and spoke positively about employees. The level of consistency of approach across the service was an area that was noted throughout the inspection.

The Care Inspectorate observed that employees appeared relaxed and friendly with service users and it was clear they knew service users and their particular situations well. They came across as motivated to provide a high quality service and spoke positively about the training they had available to them.

The report added that there was evidence of service user led activities and meetings taking place. It was also very clear that the Service applied a consistent and appropriate approach to all service users, ensuring clarity and transparency and indeed equity of service provision.

Head of Housing at Aberdeenshire Council Rob Simpson said: “I would like to thank the service and all employees for their continued hard work in making sure people living in Sheltered Housing in Aberdeenshire are provided with the highest standard of care and support.

"This excellent inspection report highlights the dedication of all our employees who routinely go above and beyond to help people maintain happy and healthy independent lives.”