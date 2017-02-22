Horizon thank Roddy for keeping boardwalk clear

Stonehaven Horizon Group have publicly thanked a volunteer who has ensured that the town’s boardwalk has been swept clean for the last couple of years.

Roddy McAlpine has been combing the boardwalk three times a week since 2015, whatever the weather, since retiring from Aberdeenshire Council’s Landscape Services.

Horizon Convenor Kath Boyne said: “As we in Horizon only work on a Tuesday morning I asked if he would like to take on the additional job of keeping the Boardwalk clear.

“Some areas are lower than the beach and quickly get covered in sand and pebbles making it hard for people with wheelchairs and mums with buggies to use it. He was happy to do this. People stop and speak to him and tell him what a good job he’s doing and he loves it and makes him feel he is doing something useful which of course he is.”

Sadly, Roddy has had to reluctantly retire from his duties due to back problems.

Kath said: “All of us at Horizon would like to say a big thank you to Roddy for his work over the last two years.”

Stonehaven Horizon is a voluntary group which was formed in 2004 to foster civic pride in the town.