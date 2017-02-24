Horse rescued after Cammachmore cliff fall

A horse was rescued on Thursday afternoon (February 23) after falling almost 30ft down a cliff at Cammachmore.

The Scottish SPCA attended the scene after receiving a call from the concerned owner.

Animal Rescue Officer Karen Hogg said, “When I arrived there was a sea of firemen, who were absolutely brilliant.

“Once the horse was safe my job was to get her cosy and make sure she got back up to a safe temperature.“She’s now safely back in the field with her owner.

“Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”