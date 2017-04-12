Household numbers set to rise around Scotland’s biggest cities

Figures published today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that the number of households is projected to rise around Scotland’s biggest cities, and within its two National Parks.

The number of households is projected to grow in the regions around Scotland’s biggest cities of Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, where around three quarters of the population of Scotland live.

The projected growth over the next 25 years ranges from 12% in Glasgow & Clyde Valley to 24% in Aberdeen City & Shire.

The projected growth in household numbers is lower in the two National Parks, at 6% for Cairngorms National Park and 1% for Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park.

Scotland’s population is ageing, and older people are more likely to live in smaller households or alone. By 2039, the projections indicate that at least 29% of households will be headed by people aged 65 or over in each of these areas, with the highest figures being in the Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park (51% of households).

Tim Ellis, the Chief Executive of National Records of Scotland, said: “Today’s figures show a projected rise in the number of households around Scotland’s four biggest cities, where around three quarters of the population lives. Although the number of households is also expected to rise in the two National Parks, the rise is much lower.

“These statistics play an important role helping us predict where people will be living over the next 25 years, allowing policy makers to reach decisions about housing and services in Scotland.”