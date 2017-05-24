Ideal Home Show Scotland celebrates 70th birthday

The Ideal Home Show Scotland celebrates its 70th year in Scotland when it returns to Glasgow this weekend.

Much has changed since the show first came to Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall in 1947, when products at the show included the revolutionary microwave oven and colour TV.

These days you’ll find everything from robot vacuum cleaners and dishwashers to voice-activated personal assistants and app controlled lighting and heating.

To mark the anniversary, the Ideal Home Show has collaborated with exhibitor BoConcept, the Danish interior specialists, to celebrate the best of old and new, making the most of the exhibitor’s sleek, minimalist designs, in stark contrast to the post-war styles from the late 1940s.

Brand new for 2017, the Show will host the Eat and Drink Festival celebrating the best of Scottish food and drink produce following its successful launch in London’s Olympia in March.

The new foodie festival boasts artisan producers, chefs and food vendors enabling visitors to sample the latest flavours and food trends.

Rob Nathan, Group Marketing Director at Media 10 said: “It’s an honour to be celebrating the Show’s 70th birthday. While much has changed since the 1947 Kelvin Hall exhibition, the show’s values have remained the same with an aspirational yet attainable appeal.

“The Ideal Home Show Scotland has grown to become the biggest and best show of its kind in Scotland. This year’s there’s a bonus as our new format gives visitors two shows for the price of one with the very best of homes and food and drink all under one roof.”

The Ideal Home Show Scotland is at Glasgow SEC from May 26-29.

For more information visit www.idealhomeshowscotland.co.uk