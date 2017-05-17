Inaugural ‘Brave’ event celebrates courage

The inaugural “Brave” event took place at the Beach Ballroom earlier this month (May 5).

The event, organised by Cancer charity, Friends of Anchor saw 24 men - including Aaron Wilson, from Stonehaven - take to the catwalk in front of an enthusiastic, sold out crowd of friends, family and nurses, doctors and sponsors. Each of the 24 men who strutted there stuff have each been diagnosed with a form of cancer and each are are at different stages of their journey.

Some have been clear for several years, some are going through treatment right now. It was an evening not just to raise awareness and funds but to also celebrate the spirit of courage, endurance and resilience of those who have suffered and those who have provided unwavering support during an extremely tough time. The guys took to the catwalk three times, in casual wear, formal wear and Highland wear, each provided by local businesses. Between the rounds the audience tucked into steak pies and sticky toffee pudding and were entertained by live music, and emotional videos on the overhead screens of some the guys talking candidly about their treatment and how it has affected them. A night of mixed emotions was rounded up when it was revealed that the event had raised £103,000, a major step in the over all aim to raise one million pounds and to pledge it to the University of Aberdeen as the institute aims to create a world class cancer research unit.