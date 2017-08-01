Jaime delighted with Highland dancing success

A young dancer from the Noreen-Marie Geddes School of Dancing is celebrating after winning the Highland and National Pre-Championship at The North East of Scotland Championships.

Jaime Dima competed in the Highland Dancing competition on Sunday, June 25 and was delighted to win.

Dancers can only win a Pre-Championship once and speaking about her success Jaime said: “This was my second attempt at trying for my Pre’s - I was over the moon when I won - all the hard work has paid off.”

Jaime won the highland section with three gold medals and a silver and the national section with three golds and a bronze. She was placed first in the Highland Fling, Swords, Seann Triubhas, Barracks Johnnie, Highland Laddie and Scottish Lilt, second in the Reel and fourth in the Flora McDonald. Jaime has been taking classes at the school since it opened in 2012. She was ten years-old when she started dancing.

Dance teacher Noreen-Marie said: “Myself and all the dancers at the school are very proud of Jaime. “It is a fantastic achievement for her as she has worked very hard for it. She will now be able to compete at championship level.”

Jaime has been competing for three years and has won trophies and medals at competitions all over Scotland. She is currently studying for her student teachers exam and will continue training hard for future competitions.”