Jim’s tractor has real pulling power

A Mearns businessman has embarked on a different kind of venture, by taking part in the 2017 Scottish & British Tractor Pulling Championship.

Jim Whitecross, of Powerwasher Services, based near Laurencekirk, together with his partner, Suzanne Fairweather, competed in their first event at Lyne of Skene last weekend.

The couple travelled all the way to Denmark to buy the vehicle

The couple are now perparing for the next event, which will be at the Angus Show on June 8 and 9, at 6pm.

Jim and Suzanne were first attracted to tractor pulling after spectating at previous events.

They decided to buy a tractor of their own and join the fun, and eventually found the one for them – in Denmark!

They drove all the way to Denmark to buy the 2.5 Ton modified Tractor which they have named ‘Gator’. Gator has two Rolls-Royce engines which were originally used in British Tanks, and have been converted to run on alcohol.

Since bringing ‘Gator’ home, Jim has spent the last five months stripping and rebuilding the tractor in preparation for the season, which kicked off last weekend.

Special thanks have to go to Martin and all at Ross Agri Services for manufacturing specialist one off parts. Also to Carnegie Fuels for special racing oil and fuel. All the help with getting ‘Gator’ ready to compete has been greatly appreciated with a big thanks to Rick at Turner Graphics and Phil at Autotech for making it look so good.