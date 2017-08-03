Lairhillock-Portlethen road to reopen early

The C13K Lairhillock to Portlethen Road at Rothnick is expected to re-open around two weeks early during week commencing August 7, as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

This road closure was necessary to enhance the safety of road users and workers while the contractor undertook bridge works and major earthworks in this area.

After the C13K Lairhillock to Portlethen Road opens, it is anticipated that there will be two further road closures at Burnhead, with the U63K Maryculter Road and C5K Lochton to Auchlunies to Nigg Road closing immediately for six weeks. This will enable the contractor to connect the new bridge and new road to the existing road, and to allow utility works to be undertaken.

Diversions for the closures will be sign-posted. Road users intending to travel north on either the C5K or the U63K should join the C5K, the C13K, the B979 Netherley Road, the B9077 South Deeside Road, the C30K Auchlunies Road and re-join the C5K. The reverse journey is required for those intending to travel south on the C5K.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of the C13K Lairhillock to Portlethen Road to local communities and, consequently, the contractor made every effort to open it as quickly as possible to road users.

“Once the C13K reopens, the U63K and the C5K will close. These road closures have been scheduled to minimise the impact on local road users.

“As with all changes to road layout, we strongly encourage road users to drive with more caution than usual. We would also kindly request that drivers observe all of the signage in place to enhance the safety of road users and road workers.

"We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period."

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions