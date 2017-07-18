Latest book from Stonehaven diver

A renowned shipwreck explorer and international best-selling author from Stonehaven is behind a new centenary edition of a classic guide to diving, ‘Dive Scapa Flow’.

Rod McDonald has been diving since the early 1980s and has published several books on the subject.

This latest publication is a centenary edition of the classic guide to diving the scuttled German WWI High Seas Fleet wrecks. A spokeswoman for Whittles Publishing said: “It’s been completely rewritten, updated and expanded as the 100th anniversary of the scuttling of the Fleet approaches. The wrecks have been scanned by ADUSDeepOcean and the latest techniques applied to the data now reveal not just the German wrecks – but many of the other WWI and WWII wrecks that litter the bottom of the Flow – in detail that has never been seen before. The scans of the wrecks are quite simply breathtaking. New illustrations of the main shipwrecks by renowned maritime artist Rob Ward have been carefully annotated to highlight the most interesting features. This is the book Scapa Flow has been waiting for.”