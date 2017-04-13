Lathallan Pipe Band visits New York

Lathallan School Pipe Band have returned from a trip of a lifetime at Tartan Week in New York supported by Wester Ross Salmon.

Pupils in the pipe band travelled with staff on Thursday 6 April to New York.

The 20 pupils ranging from Primary 6 to Senior 6 played at various landmarks in New York including the Statue of Liberty, Bryant Park and were the first ever Pipe Band to play at Intrepid, the Sea, Air and Space Museum.

The highlight of the trip was getting to play at the Tartan Day Parade alongside the Aberdeen University Alumni New York Chapter on Saturday, April 7, to the thousands of spectators.

The band was also featured on Fox News on Saturday night.

Lathallan School’s Head Boy Fin Marsden attended the trip and he said: “This was a truly incredible trip. New York is a stunning city living up to its title of a ‘concrete jungle’.

“To have the honour of playing as a band through the streets, at the plazas and next to the Statue of Liberty was an amazing opportunity.

“To put into words the level of scale of what we got to do whilst we were there is a very difficult thing to do.

“Parading down 6th Avenue behind a herd of Westies wearing Barbour jackets in front of thousands of cheering people felt like something that should be happening to a celebrity, not a group of school children from a small school in North East Scotland.

“That crowd seemed dwarfed, however, by the nationwide audience we performed to on FOX News that morning! An event that was only officially announced to us about 10 hours earlier!

“For myself, New York marks the last of my school trips with Lathallan, but what a way to end it. I thoroughly enjoyed my entire time in this spectacular city!”

Commenting, Headmaster of Lathallan School, Mr Richard Toley said: “For pupils at a small school on the coast of the North East of Scotland this big trip was an amazing experience for our pupils. At Lathallan we offer a wide range of experiences and opportunities for our pupils.”