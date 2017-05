Laurencekirk eight year-old, Eva Macdonald of Blackiemuir Avenue, had a successful day at the City of Aberdeen championships held at the Beach Ballroom last month (April 23).

Eva became the City of Aberdeen eight years Pre Champion for 2017. Eva attends the Lauren Kate school of dance at the Town Hall in Stonehaven and trains three times a week in highland dance. She is delighted with her win!

