Local writer in ‘Nourish

A Stonehaven writer is to have her work published in a new book.

J V Simpson’s story, ‘Perfect O’, appears in Nourish, a collection of 32 stories from around Scotland collated by the Scottish Book Trust. Every year for Book Week Scotland, Scottish Book Trust, the national charity changing lives through reading and writing, releases a book of stories around a theme. The public were asked to write pieces on ‘nourish’ and what it means to them. Hundreds of wonderful stories from across Scotland were submitted.

J V Simpson said: “Nourish was a fantastic prompt for me as I was able to convey something of the demands of breastfeeding an infant along with the fun, excitement and pressure I enjoyed while working in a busy restaurant. I am delighted to be a wee part of the Book Week Scotland Nourish project.”