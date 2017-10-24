Local youngster donates signed book for charity auction

A Banchory-Devenick primary school pupil has donated one of his favourite books, signed by popular children’s author David Walliams, for auction at a cancer charity fundraising event this weekend.

Blaine Stevenson (8) has donated a signed copy of ‘The World’s Worst Children 2’ to CLAN Cancer Support.

The book has been signed by author David Walliams

The charity will accept bids for the book, and several other items, at its new fundraising event, CLAN Crystal Ball, which will be held at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa on Saturday, October 28.

Blaine bought the signed book with the intention of giving it to charity and chose CLAN Cancer Support.

He said: “I want to be able to help people who have cancer, to help them get better and to make them smile. I wanted to support CLAN as I have been learning more about cancer and want to do something for the charity and help them to raise lots of money.

“It’s a signed book and has actually been touched by the best author in the world, David Walliams. The pictures in the book have also been done by the Horrid Henry picture artist. To me it’s worth a million pounds, it’s really funny and could save a life.”

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s Fundraising Team Manager, said: “We’re delighted Blaine has decided to support CLAN Cancer Support and donate a signed David Walliams book for us to auction at CLAN Crystal Ball.

“We expect interest in the book will be very high from people at the event, and it will help us to raise a considerable sum throughout the course of the evening.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org

