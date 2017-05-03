Long service medals for Coastguards

Three Stonehaven Coastguard Officers have been awarded long service medals recognised for their outstanding contribution to the community.

Colin Moir (Station Officer), Graham Mitchell (Deputy Station Officer) and James Bland (Coastguard Rescue Officer - retired) have a combined total of 70 years experience as Coastguard Rescue Officers.

Colin Moir celebrated 30 years service, Graham Mitchell 20 years and James Bland 20 years. In their time they have responded to numerous callouts ranging from missing persons, persons falling from cliffs, and flooding in Stonehaven. Their contribution was recognised in a ceremony on April 25, with the presentation of commendations from Matthew Mace who is Operations Controller at Aberdeen Coastguard Operations Centre.

All of the Stonehaven coastguard team are volunteers who have day jobs and give up their spare time to respond to incidents around our coastline. They are currently in urgent need of volunteers at Stonehaven as there is currently a team of just five but require 11. Visit www.gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard/what-the-coastguard-rescue-service-does