Mackie pupil heads off to Cambridge

A former Mackie Academy pupil is heading off to Cambridge University after receving the news last week that he had achieved straight As in his exams.

Adam Diouri (18), from Stonehaven, earned an A pass for three Advanced Highers in Maths, Chemistry and Geography.

Added to his six As at Higher level, Adam has now met the requirements to start studying law at Kings College, Cambridge.

Adam will head off to university at the end of September. He said: “I knew I had put in the hard work, but it was still very nervewracking waiting for my results because you can never tell.

“I’m really looking forward to going off to university, meeting new people and having some new experiences.”

Mackie Academy Head Teacher, Louise Moir commented: “Mackie have had the best set of exam results since the new qualifications came in in 2014. in S4, 61% of pupils for four or more National 5 qualifications, and 20% of them for six or more, all at A grade.

“So it really was a sterling performance for that year group.

“The S5 and S6 results hit all the targets we aimed for, and 28 young people got four or more Highers at an A grade.

“Adam has done really well and has gained a place at Kings College, Cambridge, and there are a lot of pupils who are off to do exciting things. It really is lovely to see and really nice to see pupils who have come through the school heading off to such exciting futures.

“A big thanks is also due to the parents of the pupils, as they coudn’t have done it without them either.”