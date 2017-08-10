Main beams for new AECC arena arrive on site

The major steel beams spanning the width of the main arena at the new £333million AECC site are being installed at the site using two specialised cranes.

The 14 beams – or trusses – are being lifted into place using two crawler cranes working together to lift them into place. Each of the beams weighs 84tonnes which is the same as about 56 medium-sized cars.

The 88-metre-long steel trusses span the width of the arena, and given their size, were brought to site in sections and bolted together on the ground.

Aberdeen City Council Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “I’m delighted to see the main beams installed in the arena of the new AECC. The arena is now really taking shape and when you see the size of the building, you realise what a significant development this is for the city.

“We are confident that the scale and quality of the new AECC will ensure it competes with the best national and international venues and it will play an important role in helping to grow our local economy.”

The new AECC is being built by Aberdeen City Council along with partner Henry Boot Developments, with the Robertson Group as the main contractor.

It is located near Aberdeen International Airport and is due for completion in 2019. It will anchor existing international events and competing nationally and internationally for new events, as well as by broadening the appeal of the north-east to a global audience.

Over the next ten years, the new exhibition and conference centre is expected to attract major artists and events to the city, and contribute an additional 4.5 million visitors, £113million of visitor spend and £63m net GVA to the Scottish economy. It will provide four times the exhibition space available at the current AECC, and increase the maximum capacity to 12,500 in the arena.