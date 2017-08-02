Mairi Evans to bring French connection to Scottish Parliament

Mairi Evans MSP will bring a French connection to the Scottish Parliament when it returns from recess – as she adopts her Paris-born husband’s surname.

The Angus North and Mearns MSP, 32, tied the knot with Frenchman Baptiste, 31, last month and will now be known as Mairi Gougeon in Holyrood.

She will open a new constituency office in Brechin later this month bearing her new surname and said: “I’m proud to take on Baptiste’s name but it’s going to take a little bit of getting used to after 32 years of being Mairi Evans!

“My surname may have changed but I’ll still continue to campaign to get the best possible deal for the people of Angus North and Mearns. I grew up here and I’m passionate about making our part of the world the best it possibly can be.”