Man hospitalised after “incident” at Open Air Pool

A man in his seventies has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following an “incident” at Stonehaven Open Air Pool this afternoon.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene not long after 1pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1313 hours today to attend an incident at Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

“We dispatched two Wildcat responders, a paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his seventies was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The pool has been closed as a result of the incident and will remain closed for the rest of the day.