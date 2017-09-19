Mark Beaumont cycles around the world in less than 80 days

Ultra-endurance athlete Mark Beaumont has set a new Guinness World Records title, taking one third off the current record (123 days) for the fastest circumnavigation by bicycle, completing the 80-day challenge ahead of schedule on the Artemis World Cycle.

Beaumont completed the epic 18,000-mile cycling challenge one day ahead of schedule at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where his journey began on July 2.

Mark was also awarded the Guinness World Records title for Most Miles Cycled in a Month from Paris to Perth in Australia, verified at 7,031 miles (11,315km).

Commenting on the achievement Beaumont said: “This was a fantastic milestone to achieve during the challenge of getting around the world in eighty days I hope it is used as a marker for other cyclists to go and smash in the near future.”

Cycling for 16 hours per day (240 miles) on just five hours sleep per night, Beaumont has consumed around 640,000kcal to keep up energy. He has travelled through 16 countries throughout his four-stage challenge; the first stage saw him travel through Europe to Russia and Mongolia, culminating in Beijing.

Beaumont’s second phase through Australia and New Zealand led him into stage three starting at Anchorage cycling through to Halifax, flying back over the pond to begin the final stage in Lisbon and back up to Paris.

Over the course of the 80 days, Beaumont has faced numerous physical and mental challenges, including a fall on day nine which could have ended the whole expedition. Pedalling through Australia and New Zealand during the winter season meant Beaumont was continually exposed to sub-zero temperatures, making time on the bike even more gruelling.

As Mark cycled through Canada and USA, he was faced with the prospect of weathering secondary storms of Hurricane Irma as he travelled east towards Halifax to complete stage three. But despite all of these trials, Beaumont completed the momentous challenge on schedule.

On completing the expedition, the soon-to-be double Guinness World Records title holder commented: “This has been, without doubt, the most punishing challenge I have ever put my body and mind through. The physical and mental stamina required for each day was a challenge in itself, but I had an amazing support team around me.

“The success of cycling around the world in 80 days shows that what seemed impossible is possible and has redefined the limits of endurance sport. Each stage brought different challenges including different climates, which I had to adjust to quickly. Stage one through Russia and Mongolia was unknown territory, so to complete this phase and come out with a second Guinness World Records title is a real achievement.

“I am very grateful for the support I’ve received from people all over the world, from fellow cyclists joining me on the road to messages and wishes online. The experience has been incredible, and I’m excited to share this journey for years to come.”

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, added: “Mark has once again proved himself to be Officially Amazing! He’s added not one but two world-beating achievements to his existing record for Fastest bicycle journey from Cairo to Cape Town. Beating this iconic circumnavigation record places Mark into an elite category of multiple record holders and firmly establishes him as one of the most dedicated and determined Guinness World Records title holders.”

The Artemis World Cycle also partnered with Twinkl to create lesson plans and educational material for primary schools across the globe. Mark still aims to raise £80,000 for Orkidstudio, a humanitarian architectural charity which he has worked with for the last decade. Donations can be made by texting ‘ORKD80 £10’ to 70070 or online at justgiving.com/fundraising/markbeaumont-