Mearns businesswoman recognised

Trisha Pirie, business woman and former MD of Journeycall Ltd, (ESP Group) has been shortlisted for the First Woman of Business Services Award 2017.

Trisha, who lives near Laurencekirk with her husband Graham, works with Scottish Enterprise supporting ambitious and entreprenaurial companies achieve their international growth potential. She is also a member of the Board of Management of Dundee & Angus College.

As Managing Director of north-east based Journeycall Ltd (ESP Group) she led the business growth from £3 million income to over £35 million with around 200 staff.

The First Women Awards seeks to inspire the next generation, fuel entrepreneurial passion and galvanise women to be a force for change. They recognise female trailblazers who have broken glass ceilings, work to remove barriers for other women and disrupt established industry norms through innovation. The First Women of Business Services is ‘a ground breaking high-achiever with huge personal and professional motivation to succeed; charismatic and ambitious and significant achievements to date; overcome difficulties to get where she is; an inspiring role model for women in this field.’

Trisha said “it’s fantastic to be shortlisted for this very prestigious national award and I feel extremely proud to receive this recognition for the work I have loved doing over the past few years. I am incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work with, and support, so many energising, ambitious

companies and really enjoy being part of their journey.”

The First Women Awards will be made on 29th June 2017 at Hilton Bankside Hotel, London.