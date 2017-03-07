Mearns man and his dog hope to ‘Sweep’ up at Crufts

A Laurencekirk man will represent Scotland in the world’s most prestigious dog show, Crufts, this weekend.

Euan Paterson (37) and his working sheepdog Clan Chieftan Macsweep (or Sweep to his friends), will compete in the International Agility at Crufts on Saturday (March 11).

Euan and Sweep were chosen to represent Scotland when Sweep won the title of “Scottish Agility Dog of the Year” for 2016.

Crufts will be held at the NEC in Birmingham from March 9-12. The International Agility is a hotly contested event with 22 countries represented, including the UK’s home nations. As well as competitiors from throughout Europe, Euan will be competing against dogs and handlers repsresenting countries as far afield as China and the United States.

Euan is no stranger to international competition - last year he won gold and silver medals at the World Agility Open and is a member of the Team GB agility training squad. He and Sweep are on top form and hopefully Crufts will see them on the winner’s podium again.

Euan said: “It’s always a priviliege to represent your country so I’m most looking forward to being Scotland’s representative, it’ll be a very proud moment to be there with my best team mate Sweep. I’m sure Sweep will love Crufts. We’ve competed at many big events in front of large crowds and he seems to feed off the atmosphere.”

Euan lives in Laurencekirk where he works as an agility instructor. His dog, Sweep is a rescue dog that Euan took on when Sweep was just 18 months old (Sweep is now six years old). He was a failed sheepdog so was no longer needed on the farm he came from.

“When he first came to me he was terrified of everything as he had never seen the outside world. It took a long time to build his confidence and starting Agility training really helped this. I have an amazing relationship with Sweep which I believe to be a massive part of our success in Agility”.

Agility is one of the highlights of the Crufts schedule.