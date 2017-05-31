Mearns singers come out on top

Earlier this month, (Sunday, May 21), the Mearns Singers sang their hearts out to win the annual Sing,Sing,Sing competition in aid of VSA at the Beach Ballroom Aberdeen.

The Mearns Singers performed Crossing The Bar, a poem by Tennyson set to music by Rani Arbo and choir leader Irene Watt arranged a version of Bill Withers, Ain’t No Sunshine, with a Scotts twist especially for the competition

Out of the ten choirs taking part The Mearns Singers were highly commended for their close harmony, superb use of dynamics and musical colour they came out worthy winners.

The show culminated with an emotional finale, a massed choir of over 150 voices performing a beautifully haunting rendition of Cold Play’s Fix You.

It was an evening of excellent choral singing, interspersed with powerful stories of how the VSA supports people in times of great need due to mental health problems.

An inspiring event, presented by Fiona Kennedy and Laura Pike, raised over £28,000 for VSA’s Mental Health Services to support vulnerable adults on their journey to recovery.

You can hear the award winning choir perform at Saturday’s Feein’ Market, 11.45 am in the Town Hall.

If you’d like to sing for, fun, good health and plenty of laughs, join The Mearns Singers.

They meet every Thursday evening 7.30-9.30pm at Stonehaven Community Centre. New members are always welcome.

The Mearns Singers are a very informal group, come along whatever your ability or experience. For more details check out The Mearns Singers Facebook page.

The Sing, Sing, Sing event was first held in 2016. All money raised from this year’s event will again go to support VSA’s Mental Health Services and vulnerable adults on their journey to recovery.

If you have a story, photograph or event that you would like us to feature in the Mearns Leader and Kincardineshire Observer, we’d love to hear from you.

You can contact a reporter by emailing news@mearnsleader.com, or phone us on (01569) 785702.

Alternatively why not pop in to the Mearns Leader office at 12 Ann Street, Stonehaven and speak to a reporter.

You can also follow us on our social media pages - www.facebook.com/themearnsleaderandkincardineshireobserver; @themearnsleader