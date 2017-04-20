Men charged following anti-social behaviour operation

A 19 years-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault outside a licensed premises in Stonehaven following an anti-social behaviour operation in the town.

The operation was carried out earlier this month and also saw another man charged regarding two alleged assaults within a licensed premise.

Throughout the three-day operation officers worked alongside Licensing Officers, Substance Misuse workers and Social Workers to re-enforce the work already being carried out in this area by Police Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council.

The intention was not just to prevent and detect crime but also provide an educational and diversionary element by having Social Workers and Substance misuse workers working alongside the officers at calls.

PC Holliegh Scott from the K&M Community Policing Team, who led the Operation, said: "This initiative allowed us to build upon preventative measures already in place by working alongside our partners at Aberdeenshire Council.

"Throughout the Operation, officers paid particular attention to licensed premises, controlled drug use, noisy house parties and any anti-social type calls which have detrimental effects on members of the public. Such crimes are not victimless crimes.

"They impact on the local community and local businesses, and we will do everything we can to identify and report offenders.

"We would ask for the help of the local community in providing information about people they know who are committing crimes in their area.

"Anyone with information can contact local Officers via 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."