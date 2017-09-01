MP to open bike run and open day

A local MP will be firing the starting pistol for 200 cyclists as they embark on a challenging bike ride this weekend.

Andrew Bowie, MP, who won the Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine seat in the 2017 general election, is supporting the Chapelton Bike Ride, which takes place this Sunday (September 3).

The former navy officer will start the 12-mile ride, and take part in the 5K charity walk along the Chapelton Trail and through the grounds of Elsick House. The bike ride and family fun day, which is in its second year, raises money for North East Sensory Services (NESS). Neil Skene, fundraising coordinator for the charity, will start the 42-mile race.

NESS supports over 6500 people across north-east Scotland, who have serious sight or hearing loss. In 2016, the ride raised over £6000 for the charity, and helped to provide a number of services including advice, information, groups and activities for sensory impaired people.

A fun programme of activities for the active and not so active is planned for this weekend’s popular event, which is based at the new village of Chapelton, near Newtonhill.

Sponsored by Burness Paull, the event has something for all ages and abilities, with the choice of either a 42-mile or a 12-mile bike ride. The less challenging 5-kilometre walk, sponsored by Liberty Retirement Living, will see families and dogs enjoy the beautiful grounds of Elsick House.

Starting and finishing at Hume Square in Chapelton, the bike ride takes cyclists into the town of Stonehaven, through Fetteresso and Durris forests, before heading towards Maryculter and the picturesque banks of the River Dee, before looping back round towards Chapelton.

After the ride, weary cyclists will be offered a complimentary massage, from local business, The Lounge at Chapelton, and a variety of crafts and jewellery will be on sale at the main square.

Hungry cyclists can enjoy a free steak pie from Bannerman Butcher, or a free vegan wrap from Cav & Co, with spicy Mexican tortillas from Burrito Cabeza also on sale. Healthy juices will be available from the Aurora Juice Company and a local hypnotherapist will be offering advice to people struggling with old aches and pains.

Cyclists can register on the day, with individual registration priced at £20 for the 42-mile route per person or £10 per person for the 12-mile route. For more information visit www.chapeltonbikeride.co.uk.

Andrew Bowie said: “It’s fantastic to see the community getting active in such an important event and to see so many people getting involved with such a great cause. I’m really encouraged by all the fantastic work that NESS is doing in the north east and I look forward to taking part in the 5k walk.”

Graham Findlay, CEO for NESS, said: “The bike ride is an important event in the fundraising calendar for NESS, and we are delighted Mr Bowie is joining us to start the 12-mile race this year. The money we raise on the day, and from sponsorship of the cyclists, helps to fund life enhancing services for people who live with sight or hearing loss.”