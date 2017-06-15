Mum’s fundraising success

A Stonehaven woman, inspired to raise money for charity after her son was diagnosed with Hogdgkin’s Lymphoma, has more than doubled her fundraising

target.

Moira Rhodes - who works in Aberdeenshire Council‘s Stonehaven Housing Office - along with her colleagues and friends has been raising money for Maggies Centre in Aberdeen in celebration of her son Stuart’s successful treatment for the disease.

She said: “Last year my son was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma aged 26. After receiving a new ‘rapid chemotherapy programme’ Stuart was given the all clear the week before Christmas. The support that I personally received from my colleagues were amazing.

“One of our other offices held an Anthony Nolan Day, so we decided that we would participate in this year’s Maggie’s Culture Crawl, which is on the June 23, as a celebration of Stuart’s successful treatment.

‘‘We had to raise a minimum of £800 to take part which we smashed in six weeks. We ran an ‘in office’ bake and raffle day, with the local shops and hotels donating some amazing prizes which we have been totally grateful in raising more for our fund. Special thanks to Jenni Macs, Aly Bali, Stonehaven Bed Centre, Belvedere Hotel, Number 44, Asda, Matalan & Fusion hairdresser.

To date, the team have raised more than £1700 to support families facing cancer. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Moira-Rhodes