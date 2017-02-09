New police inspector for Kincardine and Mearns outlines commitment to the community

New Police Inspector for Kincardine and the Mearns Sheila McDerment has outlined her commitment to the community and partnerships in her new role.

PI McDerment has had a varied career in her 18 years of police service in the North-east.

She joined the police in 1998 and was first posted to Elgin, before moving to Aberdeen.

After four years in uniform, she joined the Proactive Unit before joining the Criminal Investigation Department in Aberdeen as a Detective.

In 2009 she was promoted to uniform Sergeant and a year later, moved to the role of Detective Sergeant within the Family Protection Unit in Aberdeen.

In 2013, she became part of the National Rape Task Force and was promoted to Detective Inspector 18 months’ later, overseeing investigations into a number of complex and particularly sensitive enquiries across the North of Scotland.

In December 2016, PI McDerment moved back into uniform at Stonehaven, where she is currently based.

She said: “I took over from PI Fionnuala McPhail as the new Stonehaven Inspector at the beginning of December and I am delighted to have this opportunity to serve the local communities of Kincardine and Mearns (and beyond from time to time).

“It’s an exciting time to arrive with the nights getting lighter and summer approaching.

“Kincardine and the Mearns is a vibrant place to live and work with some fantastic community events, including the upcoming Stonehaven Folk Festival and the annual Hogmanay Fireballs Event at Stonehaven Harbour.

“Having worked in the North-east throughout my police career I hope I can bring experiences from other areas to tackle and reduce some of the issues faced.

“South Aberdeenshire is a safe place to live and I am committed to working with the local communities to target the minority who choose to break the law to keep it that way.

“I particularly want to target violent crime, including domestic abuse, and to target those committing acquisitive crimes, particularly against the more vulnerable members of our communities.

“I will also be looking to address anti-social behaviour issues and will be working closely with the local Roads Policing team to promote road safety.

“I want to send out a clear message to offenders that behaviour that impacts negatively on our communities will be dealt with robustly.

“I will be focused on working closely with our partners as well as the community to build on the already strong relations, and appeal to anyone with information regarding individuals in our communities who are committing such crimes to share that information with us so that we can take action against them.

“We need the help of our communities to tackle local concerns.”

Commander for South Aberdeenshire Chief Inspector Murray Main added: “I am delighted to welcome Inspector McDerment to Stonehaven and I am very much looking forward to working with her.

“Sheila has enjoyed a varied police career and I am sure this will benefit the communities in this area.”