New signal layout at Stonehaven

The contractor on the AWPR is planning to reconfigure the temporary traffic signals on the B979 Netherley Road at Stonehaven on Monday morning, September 25, to enable three-way traffic signals to operate for around ten weeks.

The new layout of the temporary traffic signals will control traffic travelling on the A90 northbound exit slip at Stonehaven and traffic travelling in both directions on the B979 Netherley Road between New Mains of Ury and immediately north of the B979 junction at Glenury Road. The new A90 southbound merge slip road will remain open.

These changes to the temporary traffic signals will restrict that section of the B979 to one lane and allow the contractor to construct the northbound section of the new dual carriageway on the B979 Netherley Road. When operational, these additional lanes will help to link the B979 Netherley Road to the AWPR and the existing A90 road via a new roundabout, which is also currently under construction.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These changes to the temporary traffic signals at Stonehaven are necessary to enable the contractor to continue with construction of the Stonehaven Junction. However, it is likely that these changes will increase waiting times, particularly during busy periods.

“All the temporary traffic signals will be monitored to reduce queuing where possible, however the contractor’s priority will be to keep the A90 clear of stationary traffic.

“As these works are taking place in close proximity to the road, we would like to remind road users to apply more caution than usual when driving near these works for their own safety and the safety of the workforce. We would also encourage road users to observe all road signage and to allow more time than usual for their journey.

“Road users may also find it useful to plan their journeys in advance by reviewing the general traffic management information on the AWPR/B-T project site and both the Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites.”