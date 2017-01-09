New Year’s Honours for Gordon Ritchie

Founder of the Stonehaven Heritage Society, Gordon Ritchie has been appointed as a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) by Her Majesty The Queen in the New Year’s Honours List.

Mr Ritchie, from Catterline, has been recognised for his service as Clerk to the Lieutenancy of Kincardineshire for over 20 years.

A Solicitor in Stonehaven, he has served three Lord Lieutenants, the late Viscount of Arbuthnott, Mr John Smart and the present Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Carol Kinghorn, and assists her in her duties throughout the County on behalf of The Queen.

These include Royal Visits (he dealt with Prince Harry’s visit to Mackie Academy last September), Diamond Weddings and 100th Birthday celebrations.

He has also been involved in many other activities in Stonehaven. A keen local historian, he founded Stonehaven Heritage Society and has been Secretary since 1987.

He has also produced several books on local history and the quarterly Stanehyve Magazine. Mr Ritchie has also had a lifetime interest in motor cars and motorsport, a keen collector of Hillman Imps and long serving member of Stonehaven and District Motor Club.

He still finds time for rallying and competing in the Scottish Rally Championship.

He said: “I’m delighted to receive the honour. Part of my job representing the Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire is to remind people that Kincardineshire still exisits, as some get it confused with Aberdeenshire.”