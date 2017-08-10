Overnight weekend closure for B979 at Stonehaven

The B979 Netherley Road is expected to close overnight between 8pm and 6am on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 to remove scaffolding from the new southbound carriageway bridge, as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

Diversions will be signposted. Road users heading north from Stonehaven should travel via the B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw Junction. They should then turn right onto the A92, known locally as the Coast Road (Dunfermline to Stonehaven Road), which leads to the A90.

Road users heading south into Stonehaven on the B979 Netherley Road via the B979 Mains of Ury should turn left to join the A90 heading north towards Aberdeen. They should then leave the A90 at the Newtonhill flyover junction and re-join the A90 heading south, taking the first exit to Stonehaven, U90K Den of Logie Road.

There will be no access to the new southbound slip road onto the A90 during these times. Road users can access the A90 southbound using the above diversion routes. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists, who will be asked to dismount.

A contraflow, which has been in place on the A90 since March 2017, will stay in place while these works are underway.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to ensure anyone who needs to use this section of the B979 Netherley Road at night over this weekend has a viable alternative available to them, while enhancing the safety of road users and road workers.

“These works have been planned to take place overnight to help minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, road users who would normally use this route should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time. For instance, they should consider giving themselves additional travelling time.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs. Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.