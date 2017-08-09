Owners reveal their pets’ strangest sleeping habits

With almost half of Brits (43%) declaring that their pet has a positive impact on their stress levels, it’s hardly a surprise that we have become a nation obsessed with our furry companions.

They can be greedy, loud and love to invade our personal space but we wouldn’t be without them.

In fact, research by online bed specialist, Time 4 Sleep, found that over a third of us can’t resist a cuddle with our pet even when we’re in bed, with 37% of Brits admitting that they regularly let their dog or cat sleep in or on their bed.

If there’s one thing we love most about our little best friends, it’s their ability to fall asleep anywhere. Time 4 Sleep is now calling for people to submit photos of their pets snoozing in the strangest places and has launched a competition to find the UK’s sleepiest pet, for the chance to win a £75 Amazon voucher.

Some pet owners already revealed some of the strangest and most hilarious places they have found their pet asleep, including; in a plant pot, around the toilet bowl, in a doll’s pram and in the slow cooker!

However, not all pet owners are quite as lenient with where they let their pets rest their heads. When it comes to allowing pets to sleep in the same bed, 21% of people in the UK stated that they have never allowed their dog or cat to sleep in or on the bed and a further 21% revealed that they are completely against pets sleeping in or on their owners’ bed.

The research also discovered that women are more likely to sleep with their pet than men, with 42% admitting that they regularly allow their pet to sleep on their bed compared with 30% of men.

When it comes to misbehaving, our pets aren’t afraid of being a little bit mischievous either. In fact, research revealed the naughtiest and most embarrassing things our pets have ever done to be:

· Eating their owner’s food without permission (32%)

· Weeing indoors (31%)

· Humping a guest’s leg (17%)

· Eating a guest’s food (15%)

· Eating their own poo (12%)

So, just how are our pets affecting our mental wellbeing?

Sarah Mackie, Writer and area co-ordinator at Pets as Therapy, says: “It comes as no surprise to pet owners around the country that pets positively affect our mental health. Pets rely upon us to feed and take care of them, providing an innate sense of purpose and giving loyalty and affection in return, an exchange that is well documented will lead to a longer and more fulfilled life.

“Our primal need for the feeling of a safe place is often filled by a pet, whose steady heartbeat and lack of personal space provide the perfect conditions for calm.

“Whether sleeping with your pet is a good idea or not is a more complex question. A married couple sharing their bed with anything larger than a spaniel is, in my opinion, akin to sharing with a sprawling toddler – all bony bits and wriggling! However, for those people who might otherwise sleep alone, then an animal takes the place of a teddy and, as such, can aid to a very restful sleep indeed.”

Jonathan Warren, director at Time 4 Sleep, said: “Our pet photos dominate our photo albums and social media pages. A hilarious pet snap will always get people talking and laughing.

“It’s clear to see that our pets have a positive effect on our mental health so you can understand why so many people are happy for their pets to sleep in or on their bed.

“From pampered pooches to cuddly cats, we love nothing more than snapping and sharing photos of our pets. That’s why we’re calling for everyone to get involved in our Sleepy Pets competition, to celebrate the fantastic relationship between owners and their pets.”

