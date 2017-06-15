Passenger numbers up at Aberdeen International Airport

Aberdeen International Airport has reported a continued increase in both domestic and international passenger numbers for May after 274,263 people travelled through the facility last month.

Domestic and international traffic was up 4.2% and 1.4% last month respectively, with these increases being driven partly by the introduction of a number of new routes, including Ryanair’s direct flights to Faro,Malaga and Alicante as well as Flybe’s new Heathrow service.

Although Helicopter traffic was down by 8.4% the airport saw an overall passenger increase of 1.6% versus May 2016.

The airport expanded its route network last month with the launch of Air Baltic’s direct summer service to the Latvian capital of Riga and a third new summer route from Ryanair to Faro with both new routes proving popular with summer holiday-seekers.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It is very encouraging to see both our international and domestic routes continue to perform well as we head into the peak summer season.

"It’s at this time of year that we expect to see an increase in demand for a number of the new routes we’ve introduced over the last year; particularly our new sun destinations. These new summer routes are already proving highly popular with local holiday-makers with many flights departing at passenger capacity.

"Last month we launched our new international arrivals area which has received excellent feedback from passengers. The next few weeks will see the completion of the initial phase of our terminal transformation project with the opening of our new Northern Lights Executive Lounge, on July 1, and then our new domestic baggage reclaim shortly after that.”