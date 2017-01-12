Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in Stonehaven earlier today.

The incident took place at 11.26 am on the town’s Allardice Street. The Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene, and the female pedestrian was taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We attended an incident on Allardice Street in Stonehaven this morning. A female pedestrian in her sixties was involved in a road traffic collision. Police were on the scene when our crew arrived. The patient’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The police spokeswoman added that a grey Volvo estate car was involved in the incident.

If anyone witnessed the accident, they are asked to contact Police on 101.