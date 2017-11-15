Penguin Paddleboarder

A Stonehaven man has successfully completed a fundraising challenge to travel from from Stonehaven to Aberdeen via upright paddleboard - dressed as a penguin.

Dave Jocobs (50) completed his challenge in favourable weather conditions on Tuesday, although he did admit that his penguin costume made the journey slightly more treacherous.

Dave commented: “I set off from Stonehaven at 10am in great weather and sea conditions.

“It was tough paddling wearing the outfit - it was hot and very limited visibility with the pneguin head. I was helped along the way by seals and a few dolphin pods joining me along the way, which was amazing.

“I reached Aberdeen at 3pm, greeted by a few gob-smacked surfers!”

Dave took on the challenge in a bid to raise £1,000 for Children in Need. So far he has raised an impressive £755, but there is still time to help him reach his total.

You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/standuppaddleboardcommutetoworkdressedasapenguin

Dave told the Leader that he really wanted to do something to support Children in need, and with 10 years experience of upright paddleboarding under his belt, decided to set himself this challenge. Dave, who is General Manager at the Snowsports Centre, is also a fully qualified upright paddleboard instructor, and hopes to open a paddleboarding school in Stonehaven.