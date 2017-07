The 2017 Mearns Leader Bonny baby competition winner, little Cooper Ward, and his parents Samantha Haggart (left) and Jai Ward were presented with their prize of a framed 15x12 print recently.

Pictured with the family is Penny Black from Les Black Photography, who had the enviable task of photographing the adorable entrants. Second prize went to MJ Shine, who received a 10x8 print.