Police confirm identity of body

Police Scotland can confirm that a body discovered in the St Cyrus area is that of missing person Graeme Leslie.

The 62-year-old was reported missing from his home last week and an extensive search was launched in both North East and Tayside Divisions to trace him.

Sadly, his body was discovered in the St Cyrus area on Saturday morning (July 22).

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Leslie's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Following our appeals for information, numerous members of the public got in touch to assist with information. I would like to take this opportunity to thank these people for their help."

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is the case with all sudden deaths.