Police issue further appeal on missing person

Police Scotland remain concerned for missing person Peter Edwards from Scone, who was last seen in Barclay Street, Stonehaven at about 3.20pm on Tuesday November 1, 2016.

Inspector Kevin Chase said: "It has been nearly three months since Peter's disappearance. He has never been reported missing before and this incident was totally out of character. His family and friends remain extremely concerned and anxious for him.

"There hasn’t been a positive sighting of Peter since he left the X7 bus in Stonehaven, which is an area that he may not know very well.

"I am appealing for any information in relation to Peter so that his family can find some answers for his disappearance."

“Peter is 65 years of age, about five feet 10 inches tall, of slim build, with receding hair and a bald head, and he has a full white beard.

"When last seen he was wearing dark trousers, a black waist length jacket, dark shoes and a black jacket grey beanie type hat. He also may have been wearing gold glasses.

“If anybody has any information with regards to the disappearance of Peter can they please contact Police Scotland on 101.”