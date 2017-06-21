Consultation into zoning of schools

A consultation into a re-zoning exercise for schools in Stonehaven is to be carried out from the end of this month.

At a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee last week, members agreed to hold a consultation targetted at the communities of Arduthie, Dunnottar, and Mill o’ Forest schools and the residents of te Blairs hosing development.

At present, the majority of new housing being built in Stonehaven is zoned to Dunnottar School, which is over capacity already and not suitable for further expansion. A re-zoning of the entire primary estate in Stonehaven will allow future growth to be managed more appropriately.

Meanwhile, communities will be asked for their views on the zoning of secondary pupils who live in the Blairs development on the South Deeside Road. In June 2015 Aberdeen City Council ruled that pupils would no longer be entitled to attend Cults Academy. This consultation will seek responses on including those pupils in the Stonehaven network, which would result in them attending Mackie Academy.

The full consultation is now set to get underway at the end of June and communities have until the end of September to give their views. During the process there will be a number of meetings with communities, elected member and groups.

A further report will be discussed by the Education and Children’s Services Committee once this complete and before any decision is taken.

Chair of the committee Cllr Gillian owen said: “It is imperative that we make sure that people have sufficient time to give us their views. The consultation period has been extended to allow for the summer holidays and still ensure people have every chance to give their views. Committee was also reassured by the plans laid out for public meetings on this significant piece of work”.