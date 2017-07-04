Councillor elected CoSLA President

North Kincardine Councillor Alison Evison has been elected president of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (CoSLA).
CoSLA - which represents 31 of the 32 Scottish local authorities - said she had been elected as the 15th head of the organisation, but she is only the third woman to hold this position. The Scottish Labour councillor for North Kincardine said: “I am honoured that my peers have put their faith in me at this very challenging time for local government. Changes being made by the Scottish Government to education are the top area of concern. My election is also significant for our north-east, showing that CoSLA does indeed represent the whole of Scotland. “
SNP Stirling councillor Graham Houston was appointed vice president.