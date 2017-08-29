Councillors call for sanitary products to be more accessible in school

A motion requesting that sanitary and personal hygiene products be made more readily and easily available for pupils in Aberdeenshire schools has been proposed by opposition councillors.

“We welcome the fact that Aberdeenshire schools generally hold supplies of these products for pupils who ask for them,” said Labour Councillor Alison Evison, Opposition Education Spokesperson.

“However we know that unfortunately there is still a stigma attached to menstruation. We are concerned that some pupils may not feel comfortable asking for the help they need. Sometimes pupils find it hard to access sanitary products, either due to financial reasons or due to coercive or abusive relationships at home.”

“We are asking that Aberdeenshire ensures that these products can be available in schools even to those pupils who do not have the confidence to ask for help. This is more than a health issue: it is about personal dignity and giving every pupil the best opportunity to achieve all they can at school.”

SNP Councillor Victoria Harper, a member of the Education and Children’s Services Committee commented: “Improved access to period products in our schools is an action that would help girls avoid the humiliation, discomfort and practical issues that being without sanitary protection causes.”

“I understand this is an uncomfortable issue to discuss, but it can be even harder to ask for help, particularly month after month. Making period products more readily available in our schools will help those girls who are suffering in silence.”