General Election 2017: Latest voting survey

Labour may be cutting into the SNP’s support, according to an exclusive nationwide survey of voting intentions.

Across the country, 29% of people said they are planning to vote SNP later this week, compared to 34% who said that was their planned vote at the start of the election campaign.

The proportion of respondents backing Labour is at 17%, compared to 13% backing the party at the start of the campaign, while support for the Tories is static at 16%.

A similar survey at the start of May found 41% of respondents in the country said they were planning to vote SNP on June 8 compared to the 46% who said they voted for the party in 2015, while the Labour vote was at 17%, down from 19% who said they had voted for the party in 2015, while the Conservatives had been on 24%, up from 19% in 2015.

Two-fifths of people who planned to vote SNP at the start of the campaign are still backing the party (81%), but 10% have switched to Labour, and 5% say they are no longer sure who they will vote for.

Labour on the other hand seem to be picking up support from all sides, while 75% of those who planned to vote Labour at the start of the campaign are sticking with their party, 27% of people who previously planned to vote Lib Dem said they have switched to Labour, as have 7% of those who had been planning to vote Tory, and 33% of those previously backing UKIP.

For the those now backing the Conservatives, 10% had previously been voting Lib Dem, 8% Labour and 3% SNP.

One in 10 respondents who said they were not sure what their vote would be at the start of the campaign are now behind Labour, 10%, compared to 5% who have decided to vote Conservative and 2% who are now backing the SNP, although 71% still have not made up their minds.

Labour’s potentially improving prospects may be down in part to Jeremy Corbyn’s performance, 39% of respondents in the country think he’s had the best general election campaign, followed by Nicola Sturgeon, 31%.

While 84% of those planning to vote Labour think Corbyn has been having the best campaign, so do 36% of Lib Dem voters, a bigger proportion than think Tim Farron is doing best. Of those planning to vote Conservative, 67% think Theresa May has had the best campaign, while 13%, think Jeremy Corbyn’s has been better.

Missing the leaders’ debate on BBC1 last week may not have helped the perception of May’s performance, as 64% of respondents said it was the wrong decision, including 86% of those planning to vote SNP, 78% of those backing Labour and even a fifth, 20% of Tory voters, although 63% of this group think she was right to skip the debate.

However, the survey suggests the debates had only a limited impact on how people are planning to vote, with just 7% of respondents saying it had caused them to change their vote. People now planning to vote UKIP were the most likely to say they had changed their vote as a result of the debates, 20%, followed by Labour, 16%.

SNP voters were the most likely to feel more fired up as a result of the debates, with 36% saying they had made them even more determined to vote for their party, as did 33% of Labour voters, compared to 14% of Conservative voters saying the same.

Most respondents said the party they were voting for (66%) was most important, rather than the party leader, 18%, or the local candidate, 17%. Party was particularly important for those planning to vote SNP, 76% put it top compared to 68% of those planning to vote Conservative and 63% voting Labour.

Social care and the NHS are the issues most likely to determine how more than a third of respondents are planning to vote, 31%, including 47% of those planning to vote Labour.

Half of respondents in the country (55%) said they have had candidate’s leaflets sent in the post, and 13% said they has seen a candidate or campaigner locally.

Scottish voters are the only part of Britain more likely to have had the candidate knock on the door, 7%, than a campaigner, 5%. However, a third, 33%, said they have not seen candidates, campaigners or received leaflets.

This is a survey of on-line readers who chose to respond to a series of questions produced in partnership with Google Surveys from on-line newspapers and publisher sites. It does not necessarily reflect the voting intentions of those not choosing to participate in on-line surveys and hard-to-reach social groups.